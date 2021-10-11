Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a PE ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 0.56. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,021.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

