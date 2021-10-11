Richelieu Hardware’s (RCH) Hold Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

RCH stock opened at C$42.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$32.49 and a 52-week high of C$46.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

