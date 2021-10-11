Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $79.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,798.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 41,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

