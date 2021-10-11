Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 6,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,439.23 ($71.06).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,103 ($66.67) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,306.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,756.84. The company has a market capitalization of £82.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

