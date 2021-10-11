RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 445 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 292,062 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.89. 7,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,236. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.