RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.17. 50,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,032. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $386.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

