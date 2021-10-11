Robbins Farley LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Robbins Farley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 8.1% of Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,985. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88.

