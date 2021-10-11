Robbins Farley LLC Increases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 2.0% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Newport Asia LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.00. 95,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,339. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.38 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

