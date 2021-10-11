Robbins Farley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 98,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,651. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

