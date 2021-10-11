Robbins Farley LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 3.1% of Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,351. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.21.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

