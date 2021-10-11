Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.09

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.09 and last traded at $110.57, with a volume of 2705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

