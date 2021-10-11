Royal Bank of Canada Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$43.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WTE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$23.50 target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

WTE stock opened at C$27.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$13.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.46.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.