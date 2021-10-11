Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 694.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,084 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 32.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 13.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 376.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,624 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

