RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Position Lessened by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,610 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in RXR Acquisition were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,898,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RXRAU stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.