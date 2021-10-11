S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of S4 Capital to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $10.53 on Friday. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

