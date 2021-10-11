SAFE DEAL Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $360,584.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00060650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00123630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00079279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,608.99 or 1.00195499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.06 or 0.06150043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002910 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,862,587 coins and its circulating supply is 904,152 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

