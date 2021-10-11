salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,002,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,478 shares of company stock worth $199,062,355 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,645. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $269.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

