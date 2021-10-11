Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.19 Million

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report sales of $27.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $57.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $121.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.