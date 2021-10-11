Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report sales of $27.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $57.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $121.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

