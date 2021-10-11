Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.39.

SRPT stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

