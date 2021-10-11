Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.