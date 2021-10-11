Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.01. 1,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,222. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

