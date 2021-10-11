Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,446. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.79.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

