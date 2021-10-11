Science Group (LON:SAG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SAG opened at GBX 465 ($6.08) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 458.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 403.21. Science Group has a one year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £212.45 million and a P/E ratio of 19.87.
