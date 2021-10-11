Science Group (LON:SAG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SAG opened at GBX 465 ($6.08) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 458.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 403.21. Science Group has a one year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £212.45 million and a P/E ratio of 19.87.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

