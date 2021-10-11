Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,914 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,421.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 155,033 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 46,223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

