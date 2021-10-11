SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.50

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13), with a volume of 131465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.85 ($0.13).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDX shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 35 ($0.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.56. The company has a market capitalization of £20.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

