Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $1,159,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 55,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Seagate Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 111,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

