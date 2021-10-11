SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $25.00

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

SEMR stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 316,140 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,232 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

