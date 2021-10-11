Semux (SEM) One Day Volume Tops $5.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $121,274.32 and approximately $5.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070380 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012596 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008179 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005844 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003662 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003825 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

