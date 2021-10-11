ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $10,366,290.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NOW opened at $617.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $625.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.52. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

