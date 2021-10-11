Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 15,160 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.