Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 4,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTV opened at $70.76 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

