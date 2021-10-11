Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in OGE Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 96,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in OGE Energy by 110.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 140,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

