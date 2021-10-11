Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $593,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 570,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,686 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 128.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 97,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

