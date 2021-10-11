Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,366,151 shares of company stock worth $266,472,655. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHPT opened at $18.40 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHPT. Bank of America began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

