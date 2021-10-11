Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

