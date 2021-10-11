Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NIO by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,049,000 after acquiring an additional 297,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NIO by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,600,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.