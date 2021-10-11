SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $102,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $13.13 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

