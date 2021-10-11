SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after buying an additional 201,919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

KURA opened at $18.71 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

