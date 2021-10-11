SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAM. MKM Partners reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

SAM opened at $537.81 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $496.86 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $574.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $894.47.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

