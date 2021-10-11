Shell Asset Management Co. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

