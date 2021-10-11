Shell Asset Management Co. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 41,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avantor by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 807,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after buying an additional 229,531 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 79.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Avantor by 181.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 80,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVTR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.