Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,111,464 shares of company stock valued at $449,147,257. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.64.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $311.23 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $346.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.55.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

