Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $91,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

