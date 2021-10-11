Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of BOWL opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £416.34 million and a P/E ratio of -17.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.75.

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

