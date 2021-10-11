SIBCoin Market Capitalization Tops $591,178.98 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $591,178.98 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.62 or 0.06251041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00317140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.53 or 0.01067608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00094930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.67 or 0.00477773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00330282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.00310122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004797 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,462,335 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

