Sigma Planning Corp Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $42.39. 202,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,236,889. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

