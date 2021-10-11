Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Dan L Duncan Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dan L Duncan Foundation now owns 95,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,725,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,940,000 after acquiring an additional 171,870 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 555,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,274. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

