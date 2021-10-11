Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,372 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 209.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.04 and a 200 day moving average of $242.83. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,221 shares of company stock worth $121,137,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.97.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.