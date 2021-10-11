Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.91. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,708. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.