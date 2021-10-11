Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 51.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,467 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 240.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.27. 296,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

